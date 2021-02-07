00:20 - Early break from Osaka

After blitzing through her service game, a composed Osaka wins her first break point with the Russian hitting an unforced error into the net. The Japanese player leads 2-0.

Australian Open How can Djokovic be beaten in Melbourne? 7 HOURS AGO

00:15 - We are underway!

Naomi Osaka serves and the Australian Open has officially begun! America's Reilly Opelka has the honour of winning the first point of the tournament against Yen-Hsun Lu over on Court 12.

00:05 - Wilander: Pavlyuchenkova is tough

Mats Wilander joins Barbara Schett in the Eurosport Cube. He predicts a tough match for Osaka.

“Having won the US Open last year and the Australian a few years ago, Osaka knows she is not seeded number one but will know she is the favourite. But you better be ready for this match because Pavlyuchenkova is very tough.”

Osaka is on a 14-match win streak but Pavlyuchenkova has beaten a top ten player more than 30 times in her career.

23:55 - Who will win the men's title?

The draw for the 2021 Australian Open has thrown up a number of intriguing storylines, but who is going to go all the way on the men's side?

Can Novak Djokovic defend his title yet again and take the crown in Melbourne for a ninth time? Can Rafael Nadal triumph Down Under for the first time since 2009, or will there be another Grand Slam champion from outside the 'Big Three'?

Our writers have given their predictions for who they think will hold the trophy aloft on Sunday, February 21 on Rod Laver Arena.

23:45 - The Australian Open is here!

Here we go. Covid, quarantining, behind-closed-doors tennis... forget about all that! The 2021 Australian Open gets underway right now from Melbourne and the big names are primed and ready.

First up we have Naomi Osaka - a hot favourite to win this - facing Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on the Rod Laver Arena.

In the men's we have Gael Monfils and Milos Raonic in action.

And remember, as well as keeping up to date with all the latest from the Australian Open in this live blog the entire tournament is in fact live on Eurosport.

Watch every match live and ad-free on Eurosport, the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Today's top action

Where do you start with the host of top names in action on day one, including Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep, Alexander Zverev and many others.

Laura Siegemund of Germany should provide Serena with a tough challenge in the second match on Rod Laver Arena, while Osaka does not have it easy either taking on a former quarter-finalist in Melbourne, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

But undoubtedly the match of the day on paper has to be 11th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada taking on the precocious Italian rising star Jannik Sinner. That really could go either way.

Remember, you can watch the 2021 Australian Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

A true trailblazer – re-live Serena's best Australian Open moments

Brit watch on day one

Katie Boulter (Britain) v Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

The second match on Court 16 sees Britain's Katie Boulter take on Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

The 24-year-old from Leicester should be on court around 2am UK time in Melbourne and will be pleased to not be taking on a seed.

Trailblazers - The inspiring story of Serena Williams

Order of play, singles - Monday 8 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - 12am UK time

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) v 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Laura Siegemund (Germany) v 10-Serena Williams (U.S.)

3-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan)

- - -

Night session - 8am UK time

Lizette Cabrera (Australia) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jeremy Chardy (France)

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - 12am UK time

Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) v Venus Williams (U.S.)

23-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Bernarda Pera (U.S.)

Marcos Giron (U.S.) v 6-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Night session - 8am UK time

Greet Minnen (Belgium) v 9-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

11-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v Jannik Sinner (Italy)

John Cain Arena

Day session - 1am UK time

17-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Pedro Sousa (Portugal)

Misaki Doi (Japan) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

8-Bianca Andreescu (Canada) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)

Frederico Ferreira Silva (Portugal) v Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

For the full order of play including the outside courts, check out the official Australian Open website.

- - -

The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Australian Open Djokovic: I don't respect Kyrgios away from the court 11 HOURS AGO