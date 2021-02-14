06:42 - Game, set and match Nadal!

Nadal serves it out to love and he's won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. He's into the quarter-final without losing a set and for a man supposedly injured, he's played remarkably well. It's Tsitsipas or Berrettini next as he chases Grand Slam win number 21.

06:32 - Nadal racing to the finish line

Well, if Fognini is going to win here, he'll need an even more impressive comeback against Rafa. The Spaniard breaks to 30 and he has a cushion in the third set. He's 4-1 up and just two games away from a quarter-final spot.

06:22 - Nadal breaks!

Fognini shows some terrific fight to stave off some break point chances from Nadal but a superb shot which wrong-foots the Italian brings up another opportunity to move ahead. Rafa takes it as Fognini sends a ground stroke into the net. He's come back from two sets and a break down against Nadal in a Slam before but surely lightning can't strike twice...

06:03 - Game and second set Nadal!

What a comeback. Nadal is two sets up now after serving out the second. That said, given one famous Grand Slam meeting between these two, he can't rest on his laurels just yet....

05:58 - Nadal serving for the set

It's all stating to unravel for Fognini. Nadal has broken him (again) and he's serving for the set. To make things worse, he gets a warning for ball abuse and he gets annoyed with one of hawk-eye's calls...

05:54 - Rafa digs deep to hold

A really poor bit of judgement from Nadal, lunging at a shot that was going well wide, brings up three break points for Fognini. But Nadal shows all of his spirit and fight to claw back them all and hold when it looked for all the world as though Fognini would be serving for the set within minutes. There was one superb defensive squad shot on the run.

05:48 - .... And Nadal is right back on serve

Fognini will be gutted with this. Nadal races into a 0-40 lead on the Italian's serve but he works his way back to deuce admirably. Nadal soon brings up a fourth break point and a wild, long forehand from Fognini brigs us back on serve in the second.

05:44 - Fognini breaks!

Just as I was praising Nadal's improvement on serve, Fognini edges 4-2 ahead in the second thanks to the first break of the set. It's a long forehand from Nadal but the Italian looks to have a bit more zip in his movement...

05:34 - Nadal's serve improving

Rafa's first serve stats were not quite where he'd want them to be in the first set but he's made a marked improvement in the second. He's not lost a point on his own serve and the onus is very much on the Italian to hold, with Rafa rattling through his own service games with ease.

05:26 - Nadal showing no signs of injury

Much had been made of Nadal's knock going into the tournament but he really has looked brilliant so far today. He's hitting some fine winners, as an inside-out forehand to seal a hold at the start of the second proves. His only qualm so far could be his break point conversion rate.

05:15 - Nadal wins the first set

After the marathon Fognini service game to make it 5-3, Nadal steps up and serves a flawless service game. He holds to love and has the first set 6-3.

05:14 - Game, set and match Rublev

Some sad news from the Margaret Court Arena - Casper Ruud has been forced to retire. He lost the second set on a tiebreak and evidently didn't feel that he had the fitness to last five sets against Rublev.

05:11 - Fognini digs deep to hold marathon game

It's a Fognini service game lasting 11 minutes and featuring umpteen deuces and three set points for Nadal but the Italian digs deep and somehow holds.

05:02 - Rublev back on terms

Rublev's mini crisis is over. He's back at 5-5 in the second set after breaking back, then holding his own serve. Nadal leads 5-2 but Fognini still has the taste the spectacular, as a wonderful passing shot proves.

04:54 - Nadal edges back ahead...

Just as it looked as though Fognini had found his range and was starting to play some good stuff, the Italian lets it slip. Nadal has the break again, courtesy of an unforced error, and is just two games away from the first set. Meanwhile, Ruud has rattled off yet another game and he's not 5-3 up on Rublev in the second, and he's serving for it.

04:49 - Fognini back in the groove

After his poor start to the match over on Rod Laver, Fabio Fognini has sprung to life. He claims the break back with a fantastic series of shots - forehands into the corner and a fine lob. We have a match on our hands!

04:46 - Ruud breaks back as Rublev gets angry

Rublev is visibly angry with himself after a series of unforced errors donate the break back to Ruud. He's hitting balls into the ground, smacking his leg with his racquet... He needs to compose himself to regain his lead, though.

04:38 - Nadal a break up

A poor opening service game from Fognini features two double faults. A fine point saves a first break point but Rafa takes his second chance to go 2-0 up after two games.

04:37 - Ruud struggling on court and off it

Rublev has a break in the second set and it gets worse for his opponent - he's called for the trainer and is looking to take an MTO. It's very hard to see him finding a way back into this if he's badly hurt.

04:32 - Nadal starts with a hold

Rafael Nadal is up and running. His first serve hasn't been on song but he's 1-0 ahead against Fognini in what could be a classic.

04:25 - Rublev takes the first set

We've had an all-American quarter-final confirmed in the women's draw and we're four sixths of the way towards an all-Russian tie in the men's draw. Rublev takes the first set 6-2 and is well on top against Ruud.

04:20 - Rublev in the mood

There have been plenty of break points in the first set over on Margaret Court. It's Rublev who's edged it so far - he leads 5-2 and is serving for the first set.

04:10 - Up next... Rafael Nadal

Looking forward to Rafael Nadal's showdown with Fabio Fognini? They're next on Rod Laver...

04:04 - Brady seals quarter-final spot

Jennifer Brady's spot in the last eight is confirmed as she serves out a 6-1, 7-5 win over Donna Vekic. The Croatian fought hard, especially after receiving treatment for her injured knee but couldn't do enough to get over her slow start. It's Jessica Pegula next for Brady.

04:00 - Brady to serve for the match

Vekic's application has been very admirable in the second set but her time might finally be coming to an end. A double fault seals a Brady break to love and the American has the chance to serve for the match. Meanwhile, Rublev has made the ideal start, breaking Ruud in the opening game.

03:50 - Rublev up next!

After Medvedev's win, we have more Russian action coming up in Melbourne. Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud are warming up and the winner faces Medvedev in the last eight.

03:46 - Brady has a break but Vekic strikes back

Jennifer Brady is closing in on the last eight. Vekic is still giving it all she's got and has improved since getting the extra knee strapping and taking a pain killer but Brady ramped up the pressure to go 4-3 up. Vekic is not to be beaten, though - she steps it up herself and as Brady sends one long we're back level again.

03:35 - Game, set and match Medvedev!

A real warning shot from Daniil Medvedev here as he wins in straight sets. He's into the quarter-final in Melbourne for the first time in his career and he has 18 wins in a row. He's a match for anyone.

03:27 - Medvedev closes in on victory

Medvedev has the break! It's a fine passing shot to seal it - he's now 4-3 up in the third and looking to seal a straight-sets win.

03:24 - Vekic fighting hard

It's pretty clear that Vekic is injured. Her knee has even more strapping on it now and though Brady returned after the medical time out to rattle off a quick service game, Vekic manages a hold of her own to go 2-1 up, sealed with a fine drop shot. The physio returns to apply yet more strapping, though, and it's tough to see her being able to get through three sets.

03:19 - Signs of life from McDonald

Over on Margaret Court, Mackenzie McDonald is making a much better fist of things against Medvedev. It's 3-2 to the American on server, but he's had a sighter at Medvedev's serve. Can he nick a break?

03:10 - Vekic injured?

Donna Vekic has been out of sorts since the first game of this match, and has been visibly frustrated for some time, not least with her play. She's got heavy strapping on her right leg and she's called for a visit from the physio.

03:03 - Brady bags the first set, Medvedev the second

Jennifer Brady finally wraps up the first set 6-1. There were signs of life from Vekic there as she saved four set points but the American finally converted the fifth to go a set up. Given Vekic's penchant for three-setters in this tournament, we could have a long way to run on Rod Laver. A second later a long defensive lob from McDonald gives Daniil Medvedev the second set - in under an hour's play.

03:00 - Highlights of Pegula's win

Jessica Pegula ousted Elina Svitolina in a three-set marathon earlier - check out the best of the action here!

02:56 - Medvedev in complete control

Any signs of McDonald mounting a comeback at the end of the first set now seem a long way off. Medvedev has his second break of the second set, with a fine forehand down the line into the corner a particular highlight of that rally.

02:53 - Vekic saves the bagel

Vekic is on the board! She's far from her best - she's double faulted four times so far and her ground stokes have been all over the place, but she's spared the ignominy of the bagel. She holds to 30 and it's now 5-1 to Brady, who is serving for the set.

02:49 - Medvedev stamps home authority

What's the last thing you need early in the second set after you've lost the first? A dead net cord going against you. That's what McDonald has to contemplate, and it happens on break point to boot. The Russian is 2-1 up in the second and looking good.

02:45 - Vekic slipping away

This hasn't been a match Donna Vekic will want to remember. Jennifer Brady is now 4-0 ahead in no time at all and Vekic's ground strokes and serves are all over the place. Only 17 minutes are on the clock but it looks like the first set could be over soon.

02:38 - Medvedev has the first set as Brady breaks

Second time's the charm for Daniil Medvedev as he takes the first set 6-4 after McDonald's mini-revival. Meanwhile, Donna Vekic has thrown in some wayward shots and Brady is 2-0 up after two games in on the Rod Laver Arena.

02:32 - McDonald breaks back!

Here's something that seemed unlikely 10 minutes ago. Daniil Medvedev squanders set point and McDonald has one of the breaks back! It's 5-3 in the first set, so this burst may have come too late for the American, but he'll be encouraged ahead of the second.

02:26 - Brady and Vekic warming up

Jennifer Brady and Donna Vekic are up next on Rod Laver and they're out and warming up for their encounter. The winner faces Pegula in the next round, with the draw opening up nicely for them.

02:22 - Medvedev in a hurry

Melbourne may be in lockdown but Daniil Medvedev clearly has places to be. He's 4-1 up, with a double break, in no time at all and surely the first set is his now.

02:15 - Medvedev has the break

Daniil Medvedev compared his opponent Mackenzie McDonald to Roger Federer before this one but he's not had any trouble so far. He's 2-1 up in the first set, with the break.

02:08 - Game, set and match Pegula!

Jessica Pegula has won! She does it the hard way, recovering from a 0-30 deficit on the Svitolina serve. She holds her nerve and serves it out and she has her place in the quarter-final secured. Incredible victory but there are big questions for Svitolina to answer.

02:04 - Pegula breaks again!

It's 5-3 to Pegula in the final set! She skips into a 0-40 lead on the Svitolina serve, only for the Ukrainian to draw level as her opponent played some poor shots. Undeterred, a fine drop shot gives Pegula a fourth chance - and she takes this one. She's serving for the match, a first-ever top 10 win and a first Grand Slam quarter-final. So not a lot at stake then...

01:58 - Is the pendulum swinging again?

Svitolina breaks back! There are some signs of nerves from Pegula as she plays a few tentative shots. Those tight strokes are compounded by a double fault on break point and Svitolina is back in action. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev is on court for his clash against Mackenzie McDonald.

01:54 - A swift hold from Elina

Jessica Pegula must be feeling the pressure as she closes in on a colossal win. Svitolina rattles through a love hold and the onus is on the American to close this match out. She's got new balls to serve with...

01:51 - Pegula two games away from the win

Jessica Pegula is two games away from a big win. She's playing like she did an hour ago. Svitolina is more than capable of mounting a comeback but has she got enough time?

01:47 - Pegula breaks!

Jessica Pegula draws first blood in the decider. Suddenly, she's playing the tennis we saw in the first set, hitting the corners, dictating the tempo. She forces Svitolina into a series of desperate defensive shots and seals it with a volley. How will the fifth seed respond?

01:40 - On serve at the start of the third

Three games into the decider and Jessica Pegula leads 2-1, with no breaks of serve. The American has regained a degree of the composure which abandoned her in the second but Svitolina will be confident, having been in this position time and time again.

01:30 - Svitolina draws level

There was no hangover from Svitolina's missed chance to go 5-2 up. She serves out the second set and we're going the distance on the Rod Laver Arena.

01:22 - Pegula stems the flow

With some poor errors giving Svitolina a swift 0-40 lead, it looks like curtains for Pegula in this set. But she channels some of her opponent's grit and manages to hold and make it 4-2, with just a solitary break in the Ukrainian's favour.

01:20 - That rally in the first set

It may feel like a long time ago thanks to her loss of form in the second set, but Jessica Pegula was playing tennis *this* good not so long ago.

01:12 - Three games in a row for Svitolina

The comeback is on for Svitolina! And Pegula has no-one but herself to blame. She kicks off the game with two wild errors and some poor shot selection makes it 0-40. She saves one break point but a mishit overhead gives Svitolina the game - and all of the momentum.

01:08 - Svitolina showing her mettle

Pegula has two break points as a lapse in concentration from Svitolina sees her fall 15-40 down. But she plays some gutsy tennis to get back to deuce and hold. If Svitolina can get through this match, the last two games will almost certainly be a turning point.

01:03 - Svitolina breaks back

Svitolina isn't going down without a fight and will exploit any weakness Pegula shows. She's back on terms with a typically gutsy battle, converting her first break point as Pegula nets a backhand. A sign of nerves?

01:00 - Pegula breaks Svitolina!

Pegula looks to stamp her authority on the match, bringing up a solitary break point with a fine forehand. But she squanders the chance with a tight backhand into the net. It doesn't deter her when Svitolina double faults to present her with another opportunity, which she takes with a wonderful weighted shot which even Svitolina can't chase down.

00:51 - Pegula wraps up the first set

Nerves? No chance. Jessica Pegula plays a fantastic game. The highlight was a mammoth 31-shot rally, which she finishes off with a backhand down the line after carefully moving Svitolina around the court. She takes her first set point and Svitolina needs a comeback to avoid another Grand Slam upset...

00:43 - Pegula a game away from the first set

Pegula is looking incredibly confident after breaking Svitolina, moving 30-0 ahead. Svitolina is far from beaten, though. She gets back to 30-30 thanks again to some rapid movement but Pegula isn't perturbed. Two more points and she's a game away from moving a set up. Interestingly, Pegula is doing well in long rallies. She simply isn't missing at the moment - but can she keep this up against a fighter like Svitolina?

00:39 - Pegula has her break

If that forehand miss was bothering her, Pegula doesn't show it as she races through another service game. Then, thanks to a fantastic inside-out forehand into the corner, she's got two more break points on the Svitolina serve at 15-40. The Ukrainian saves the first with some fantastic athleticism, forcing Pegula into one shot too many, then undoes all her hard work with a double fault on the second. Pegula is 4-3 up!

00:31 - Svitolina saves break points

It's the fifth game and we have our first break points of this match. Pegula comes back from 30-0 down to rattle off three straight points, but Svitolina gets out of jail with a fine serve down the T. The American gets a second chance and she'll be kicking herself for missing it. She was all over Svitolina in the rally, and she has the chance to hit a forehand down the line to take the game after a desperate squash shot from the favourite. She sends it long and, an ace and a forehand winner later, Svitolina edges 3-2 ahead.

00:23 - A routine hold at last

After two deuce games to start this encounter, Svitolina rattles off a hold to love, sealed with an ace. With the pressure on Pegula, who is experiencing this level for the first time, some quick holds will do the Ukrainian the world of good.

00:21 - Pegula holds out on serve

A let cord gives Svitolina a glimmer of an opening at 0-30, but it's soon snuffed out by Pegula, only for the fifth seed to get back to deuce. The American recovers from there, with two straight points. Pegula is doing a good job of pushing Svitolina back behind the baseline with some big hitting, but Svitolina in turn is anticipating her opponent's game well.

00:15 - Svitolina's solid start

Svitolina skips into a 40-0 lead and doesn't look particularly troubled until a thunderous backhand return from Pegula, who blasts her way to deuce with two fine forehands. A forehand winner gives the Ukrainian advantage, and Pegula sends one long to give the favourite the opening game.

00:10 - Svitolina to get things going

We're kicking off Day 8's action with two matches from the women's singles draw. On the Rod Laver Arena, Elina Svitolina continues her quest for a first Grand Slam with a match against Jessica Pegula. The American is yet to drop a set but has beaten two former Grand Slam singles winners in Victoria Azarenka and Sam Stosur, and a doubles winner in the form of Kristina Mladenovic. Svitolina's not dropped a set herself and will be delighted with her run so far, which has seen her beat Coco Gauff.

00:00 - Into week two we go!

Hello and welcome! We're back for more Australian Open action and we're getting towards the business end of the year's first Grand Slam. We've got action from the likes of Elina Svitolina, Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev. Stick on some coffee, you don't want to go anywhere...

Top matches

Rafael Nadal may see Novak Djokovic's problem with an abdominal muscle injury and Dominic Thiem's early exit as an opportunity to win his first Australian Open since 2009.

However, he has physical complaints of his own. The Spaniard has adopted a more aggressive style to counter problems he is having with his back, and while it has been successful so far it could open up an opportunity for Italian Fabio Fognini.

Home favourite Ash Barty is also in action as she faces off against American Shelby Rogers. Barty is the clear favourite despite her occasional problems with a thigh strain and, while there won't be any fans in attendance to support her, she may be feeling the pressure.

Order of play, singles - Monday 15 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Jessica Pegula (USA) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5]

Donna Vekic (CRO) [28] v Jennifer Brady (USA) [22]

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [16] v Rafa Nadal (ESP) [2]

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Ash Barty (AUS) [1] v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - Not before 1:30am UK time

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]

Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] v Casper Ruud (NOR) [24]

Elise Mertens (BEL) [18] v Karolina Muchova (CZE) [25]

- - -

