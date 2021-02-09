Live comments to follow from 00:00 GMT

It's another packed schedule in Melbourne on Wednesday with Grand Slam champions everywhere you look - Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu to name just five, and that's just in the singles.

Djokovic, who Eurosport expert Mats Wilander thinks is getting better by the day, comes up against the USA's Frances Tiafoe, by no means an easy opponent, and indeed a former quarter-finalist in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Canada's Andreescu - just returning to full fitness - will have plenty to think about as she starts the day on Rod Laver Arena against Hsieh Su-wei. There could be fireworks.

Order of play, singles - Wednesday February 10

Rod Laver Arena

Play starts at 12 midnight UK time

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) [8] v Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)

Not before 2am UK time

Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v Serena Williams (USA) [10]

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Night session - from 8am UK time

Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Naomi Osaka (JPN) [3]

Maxime Cressy (USA) [Q] v Alexander Zverev (GER) [6]

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - from 12 midnight UK time

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [7] v Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

Dominic Thiem (AUT) [3] v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Night session - from 8am UK time

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Simona Halep (ROU) [2]

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [18] v Alex Bolt (AUS [WC]

John Cain Arena

Day session - from 1am UK time

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) [17] v Martons Fucsovics (HUN)

Venus Williams (USA) v Sara Errani (ITA) [Q]

Iga Swiatek (POL) [15] v Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Not before 8am UK time

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Ugo Humbert (FRA) [29]

