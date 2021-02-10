0:00 - Day 4 is upon us
So here we go, day four of the Australian Open with many big names in action today.
First up, Danielle Collins (USA) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [6] on Rod Laver Arena. They played each other last week and Collins took it 7-6, 7-6 at the Yarra Valley Classic.
Today's top action
Take your pick from the day's matches as there are plenty of big names in action. We're going to look at the women's top seed Ashleigh Barty is up against Daria Gavrilova is one of the better overnight matches on Rod Laver.
Plenty of big names in the women's draw have fallen but even more remain. Allow Eurosport's Carrie Dunn to talk you through the sheer brilliance that is the women's side of the draw.
Sticking with Rod Laver there are some absolute humdingers in the late session with Coco Gauff up against Elina Svitolina. After them Rafael Nadal takes to the court to face Michael Mmoh. Just how strong is Nadal's body? We're about to find out.
Order of play, singles - Thursday 11 February
Rod Laver Arena
Day session - midnight UK time
Danielle Collins (USA) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [6]
Ashleigh Barty (AUS) [1] v Daria Gavrilova (AUS)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] V Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
---
Night session - 8am UK time
Coco Gauff (USA) v Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5]
Michael Mmoh (USA) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2]
Margaret Court Arena
Day session - midnight UK time
Belinda Bencic (SWI) [11] v Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)
Sofia Kenin (USA) [4] v Kaia Kanepi (EST)
Tomas Machac (CZE) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]
---
Night session - 8am UK time
Pablo Cuevas (URU) v Alex de Minaur (AUS) [21]
Jessica Pegula (USA) v Sam Stosur (AUS)
John Cain Arena
Day session - 1am UK time
Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)
Anett Kontaveit (EST) [21] v Heather Watson (GBR)
Fabio Fognini (ITA) [16] v Salvatore Caruso (ITA)
Not before 8am UK time
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4]
- - -