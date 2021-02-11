00:45 - Sabalenka wins the set 6-3

It's a superb set for Sabalenka who is overpowering Li with her serving and strikes from the baseline, winning 82 per cent of her points on her first serve.

She wins the opener on Li's service game in half an hour.

00:40 - Kyrgios on Thiem

Today the mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios takes on 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the third round on John Cain Arena in what is set to be a fascinating encounter.

Kyrgios has been speaking ahead of the tie. He has plenty of respect for the Austrian 👇

Kyrgios on Thiem: I actually have a lot of respect for him

00:25 - Sabalenka breaks

Li has not done much wrong, but the Belarusan produces a love break to go 3-2 up in the opening set. Sabalenka's blistering forehand is causing the American problems.

00:15 - We are underway!

In-form Aryna Sabalenka has matched her best Australian Open result after starting with a break deficit against Daria Kasatkina to beat the top 10 player 7-6, 6-3.

Before that she beat Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-0, 6-4 to get past the Australian Open opening round for the second time in her career.

Sabalenka is currently on a 15-match winning streak with title runs at Ostrava, Linz, and Abu Dhabi.

Li gets us started, taking the opening game on her serve.

00:00 - Here we go!

Day 5 begins and we have a cracker in store with Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem just a few of the big names in action.

Expect fireworks in Thiem vs Nick Kyrgios later on.

First up, the seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on American Ann Li on Rod Laver Arena.

Today's top action

Look no further than John Cain Arena. Nick Kyrgios returns to his favourite court, in front of his home fans, looking to create more fireworks against third seed Dominic Thiem. They have only met each other once, six years ago, in a match which the Austrian won after a first set retirement from Kyrgios, so it is almost impossible to guess which way this one will go.

Serena Williams looks to continue her impressive start when she takes on Anastasia Potapova, while Novak Djokovic may find things tricky against big-serving American Taylor Fritz, after admitting the courts in Melbourne are playing fast this year.

Keep an eye as well on the all-Canadian clash between up-and-coming stars Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Order of play, singles - Friday 12 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) [7] v Ann Li (USA)

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) v Serena Williams (USA) [10]

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) [32] V Alexander Zverev (GER) [6]

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) [32] v Simona Halep (ROM) [2]

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Taylor Fritz (USA) [27]

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [19] v Sorana Cirstea (ROM)

Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [14] v Zarina Diyas (KAZ)

Grigor Dimitrov (BGR) [18] v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [15]

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [11] v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [20]

Iga Swiatek (POL) [15] v Fiona Ferro (FRA)

John Cain Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) v Sara Errani (ITA)

Ons Jabeur (TUN) [27] v Naomi Osaka (JPN) [3]

Aslan Karatsev (RUS) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG) [8]

Not before 8am UK time

Dominic Thiem (AUT) [3] v Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

For the full order of play including the outside courts, check out the official Australian Open website.

