00:20 - Muguruza *0-2 Osaka

On her fourth break point of the game, Osaka fires a service return straight off the baseline to take a 2-0 lead. It's quite the start from the Japanese number three seed.

Australian Open Djokovic's bid for Australian Open record in danger with injury 3 HOURS AGO

00:13 - We are underway!

And Osaka kicks us off with a thumping ace.

Su-Wei Hsieh, who knocked out Bianca Andreescu last week, is playing the 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova on Margaret Court Arena and has already raced into a 2-0 lead.

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

00:05: Wilander's preview

Mats Wilander gives Barbara Schett in the Eurosport Cube his thoughts on Garbine Muguruza and Naomi Osaka ahead of their mammoth clash.

On Muguruza: “She’s playing incredibly good tennis. I’d like to see her play one close match before she faces players like Naomi Osaka but I look Muguruza on this service. I’m surprised she’s won her two majors in paris on clay and Wimbledon on grass. Before she won on hard courts.

“She doesn’t mind coming forward, she hits the ball hard enough, heavy enough and takes it early so the courts will suit her. I think her best tennis may still be a couple years in the future and win a couple more majors.”

On Osaka: “She’s looking so confident and the more I see her play she reminds me of Serena Williams. She gives that vibe off that she’s full of confidence.

"I don’t know what style you have to play to beat her but I do think Muguruza has the chance to take a little bit of time away from Osaka.”

Interestingly these two have never met on the tour before. This will be intriguing.

Osaka is on a 17-match winning steak, with the help of two midweek withdrawals, and will be the favourite. Muguruza, meanwhile, is also playing well. She reached the Yarra Valley Classic final and has a 9-2 win-loss record.

00:00 - Here we go!

We have reached the midway point in the 2021 Australian Open and boy do we have some big matches for you today.

Naomi Osaka faces Garbine Muguruza while Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem, Alex Zverev and Novak Djokovic are just some of the few names playing this Valentine's Day.

Keep it here for live updates through the night and into the morning.

First up, it's a big one - Garbine Muguruza [14] (ESP) v Naomi Osaka [3] (JPN).

Top matches

Where on earth do we start? There are nearly 50 Grand Slam singles titles between all the players in action on Sunday in Melbourne.

There's a battle of the ages on Rod Laver with Garbine Muguruza facing Naomi Osaka before Serena Williams continues her quest to win her 24th title.

There's also Iga Swiatek facing Simona Halep before we find out just how fit defending champion Novak Djokovic is.

Order of play, singles - Sunday 14 February

Rod Laver Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Garbine Muguruza [14] (ESP) v Naomi Osaka [3] (JPN)

Aryna Sabalenka [7] (BLR) v Serena Williams [10] (USA)

Dominic Thiem [3] (AUT) v Grigor Dimitrov [18] (BUL)

---

Night session - 8am UK time

Iga Swiatek [15] (POL) v Simona Halep [2] (ROM)

Novak Djokovic [1] (SRB) v Milos Raonic [14] (CAN)

Margaret Court Arena

Day session - midnight UK time

Hsieh Su-wei (TAI) v Marketa Vondrousova [19] (CZE)

Felix Auger-Aliassime [20] (CAN) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

---

Not before 7.30 am UK time

Dusan Lajovic [23] (SRB) v Alexander Zverev [6] (GER)

For the full order of play including the outside courts, check out the official Australian Open website.

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open 'My back is better' - Nadal serves ominous warning to rivals 5 HOURS AGO