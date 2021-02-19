Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'That's ridiculous!' - Daniil Medvedev stuns Tsitsipas with remarkable winner

During his three-set win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open semi-finals, Daniil Medvedev pulled off this frankly outrageous winner. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

00:00:27, 302 views, 6 hours ago