Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - The best of champion Naomi Osaka as she won at Melbourne Park again

The best of champion Naomi Osaka in her victorious 2021 Australian Open campaign. The Japanese star clinched her second title in Melbourne and fourth Grand Slam as she defeated Jennifer Brady in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena. We take a look at some of her best points in another major title to remember.

