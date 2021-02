Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'The summer of 1926!' - Serena Williams's sarcastic comeback to reporter

Serena Williams was as quick on her feet in her post-match press conference as she was out on Rod Laver Arena in beating Simona Halep in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the 2021 Australian Open. The seven-time champion at Melbourne Park was hugely impressive as she won through to the last four.

