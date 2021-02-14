Number three seed Dominic Thiem has been knocked out of the Australian Open in a straight-sets defeat - 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 - to Grigor Dimitrov after little more than two hours on court on Rod Laver Arena.

Last year’s Australian Open finalist looked tired following his five-set comeback victory over Nick Kyrgios on Friday and lacked any spark straight from the off against the Bulgarian number 18 seed.

Australian Open ‘I don't know, man - I can change like the wind’ – Kyrgios on 2021 plans YESTERDAY AT 23:06

Dimitrov, who entered the match notably fresher after Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to pull out early of their third-round clash through injury, has not dropped a set at this year's Australian Open so far.

The US Open champion Thiem looked out of sorts from the beginning of the contest.

The first two sets followed the same pattern with Thiem taking an early 3-1 lead only for Dimitrov to charge back at him and clinch the set. The Austrian was unable to rouse himself in the third set as he suffered a bagel.

Speaking in the Eurosport Cube, Tim Henman noted that Thiem was quite simply exhausted and could not function as normal after his epic win over Nick Kyrgios.

"Thiem had been playing fantastically well, but this was a big, big upset," Henman told Eurosport.

He really didn't take his opportunities and Dimitrov took advantage. It really did look like Thiem was out of gas.

Thiem 'out of gas', Dimitrov 'took full advantage' - Henman

Dimitrov will face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the quarter-finals after his shock victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Dimitrov: Thiem might have been struggling

“Throughout every season you have one of those matches where you just keep the ball rolling and I think today was just one of those days," Dimitrov said post-match.

"I was entirely trying to focus on what I was doing and the gameplan I had.

“He might have actually struggled with something which I don’t know, but I want to give myself credit for staying focused and composed throughout the three sets.

“He’s an unbelievable player and a great friend off the court so I’m not going to be that humble. Of course I’m very happy to be in the quarter-finals.”

Highlights: Dimitrov downs exhausted Thiem in huge shock

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

Australian Open Australian Open 2021 order of play - Nadal, Norrie and Murray in action on day six YESTERDAY AT 15:09