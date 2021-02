Tennis

Australian Open 2021: Top five shots, day five – Serena’s defence, Felix Auger-Aliassime’s forehand

Catch up on the top five shots from the fifth day at the Australian Open. Whether that is a Márton Fucsovics cross-court stunner, an astute recovery from Sara Errani, some phenomenal defence from Serena Williams, casual excellence from Nick Kyrgios or a sublime pass from Felix Auger-Aliassime.

