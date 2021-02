Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Top five shots: Rafael Nadal’s thunderous forehand, Berrettini’s recovery

Relive five of the best shots from day two at the Australian Open including a thunderous forehand from Rafael Nadal, a perfect Garbine Muguruza lob, Matteo Berrettini’s recovery and relentless brilliance from Viktor Troicki.

00:02:49, 73 views, 3 hours ago