Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Rafael Nadal in the last eight at the 2021 Australian Open off the back of a bye, and Tim Henman says he has to make it count.

Taking on the world number two and 2009 champion at Melbourne Park is never an easy prospect, but Tsitsipas's prospects improved after Matteo Berrettini had to pull out of their fourth-round encounter.

Australian Open Berrettini withdraws with injury to hand Tsitsipas bye into quarters 2 HOURS AGO

The 22-year-old rising star from Greece reached the semi-finals in Melbourne two years ago, but has not progressed beyond the last four in any of the four Grand Slams in his career so far.

Eurosport expert Henman believes this is a golden opportunity for a relatively fresh Tsitsipas to take on Nadal and make a real impact, particularly with the Spaniard battling with a persistent back problem.

Speaking in the Cube, the former British star says Berrettini's shock withdrawal will be "helpful" for Tsitsipas and he must capitalise.

"I think it’s helpful for Stefanos, there’s no doubt about it," Henman told Eurosport.

When you are going to play Nadal you need to have a full tank, full of energy. He would never wish that on his opponent, but now that he is through he has got to take advantage.

'Very good!' - Tsitsipas impresses Wilander speaking Swedish

"I’m sure he’ll probably have a decent practice session, he was preparing for the match so he’ll want to go out there and hit some balls with his coach.

"But then he must change his focus from what would have been a difficult match against Berrettini to what will be an even bigger challenge against Nadal."

Nadal continued his progress with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 straight-sets win over Fabio Fognini in the fourth round, including what Eurosport expert Alex Corretja hailed a "miracle shot".

'Miracle shot' from Nadal wows Corretja and Henman

Nadal is still yet to drop a set in the event, despite having to battle with an ongoing back problem, and his refreshingly aggressive approach has been lauded by Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open 'Worried in every moment' - Nadal never comfortable in win over Fognini 3 HOURS AGO