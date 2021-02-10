Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Venus Williams sustains nasty knee injury, hobbles on against Sara Errani

Venus Williams sustains a nasty knee injury but somehow hobbles on against Sara Errani at the 2021 Australian Open. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin defending their titles in Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

