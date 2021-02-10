Nick Kyrgios lost his cool on numerous occasions during his Australian Open 2021 second-round match against Ugo Humbert.

The unseeded Australian was in fiery form from the outset as he battled the Frenchman in the final match of the day on the third court at Melbourne Park.

Humbert, the 29th seed, watched on in bewilderment as Kyrgios had an exchange with the umpire over the machine operating the net cord.

"It was this high over the net!" Kyrgios fumed to the umpire after she called a let.

"Reset the machine, because the ball was this high over the net!

Look at the replay! Look at the replay! It was this high over the net. Obviously something is wrong. So reset the machine!

"It was this high over the net!" he continued to insist while gesticulating towards the umpire.

That incident was swiftly followed by a classic Kyrgios racket-hurling as the crowd on John Cain Arena laughed.

"That racket won't see another day!" mused Chris Bradnam on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

The latest Kyrgios drama followed Eurosport expert Mats Wilander backing Novak Djokovic in the ongoing feud between the pair of players.

"Well Novak, I think he is trying to end it, because I don't think he's enjoying it," Wilander said in the Eurosport Cube after the Serb beat Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

He's trying to win his ninth Australian Open, he's in the chase to be the greatest of all time. He doesn't have time [for this] and doesn't want to waste energy.

"Then on the other hand, I think you see Nick Kyrgios, who is quite enjoying it. I also think it's a little bit of a different generation and social media has become a huge part of it.

"So it seems that Nick is enjoying it; Novak wants an end [to it]."

