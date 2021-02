Tennis

Australian Open 2021 video - 'Worrying times' - Victoria Azarenka struggles to breathe on court

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka struggled to breathe on court late in the second set and had to have a medical timeout away from the court in what were described as "worrying times" by the Eurosport commentary team. She eventually returned as Jessica Pegula completed a straight-sets victory.

