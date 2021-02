Tennis

Australian Open 2021: ‘Well, that was coming’ – Nick Kyrgios fumes again, receives point penalty

Nick Kyrgios received a point penalty for continued violations during his match with Ugo Humbert, but would go on to win in five sets on John Cain Arena. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:43, 168 views, 3 hours ago