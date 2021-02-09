Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - What You Missed: Elina Svitolina and Daniil Medvedev among day two winners

What You Missed Overnight: Elina Svitolina and Daniil Medvedev were among the winners on day two. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 with Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin defending their titles in Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

