Daniil Medvedev is a "complete" player who is baffling his opponents with his unusual play at the Australian Open, according to Eurosport's Mats Wilander and Tim Henman.

Medvedev won through to the semi-finals of the Australian Open with a straight sets 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Andrey Rublev on Rod Laver Arena.

The fourth seed was too good for the 23-year-old in sweltering conditions and will now take part in his maiden Australian Open semi-final after extending his winning streak to 19 matches.

Wilander and Henman paid tribute to Medvedev's hitting, and also noted just how difficult his unorthodox play is to deal with for his opponents.

"Medvedev is just so complete. Why is it so hard to play against him? Is it hard to see where he is going with his shots?" Wilander asked in the Eurosport Cube.

I think Medvedev loves to problem solve and he has got a very unorthodox game and knows he causes a lot of problems for his opponents.

Henman responded: "It is unorthodox. With his forehand, it always looks like he is a little bit late on the ball, his body is moving a lot, but it never misses.

"So when you are hoping for a few unforced errors and they never come, his movement is so effective."

"Both players will be pretty happy that is over," Henman added, regarding the searing heat on Rod Laver Arena.

"You just have a feeling that, over time, Medvedev is going to win those extra important points to find a way to get on top.

"Medvedev is so efficient and his movement doesn't look very orthodox, but it's unbelievably effective."

