Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Why 'unorthodox' Daniil Medvedev is baffling opponents - Wilander and Henman

Eurosport experts Mats Wilander and Tim Henman have explained why the "unorthodox" Daniil Medvedev is causing so many problems for his opponents as the Russian marched on into the semi-finals of the 2021 Australian Open with a victory over his compatriot Andrey Rublev in oppressive heat in Melbourne.

00:06:57, 207 views, 2 hours ago