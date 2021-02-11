A rowdy spectator was ejected from Rod Laver Arena after trying to disrupt Rafael Nadal’s serve at the Australian Open.

The woman repeatedly shouted out as Nadal went through his service routine, then aimed a middle-finger gesture at the court after being reprimanded by the umpire.

“You’re delaying everything”, said the umpire at one point.

A fan yells out abuse at Rafael Nadal of Spain during his Men's Singles second round match against Michael Mmoh of the United States during day four of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Image credit: Getty Images

Nadal took it all in his stride with a huge grin, at one stage doing keepie-uppies as he waited for the ruckus to settle down.

Eventually, the woman was led away to rapturous applause from her fellow spectators.

It was later reported that she was shouting insults to Nadal after taking offence at the length of his service routine.

A spectator is asked to leave by security as Rafael Nadal of Spain plays his Men's Singles second round match against Michael Mmoh of the United States during day four of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park o Image credit: Getty Images

