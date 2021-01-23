Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska’s attempt to lift her provisional suspension for a doping violation has been rejected.

The International Tennis Federation confirmed the news that the world number 29, currently in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, would not be able to compete in the Grand Slam.

Yamstremska, who returned a positive result for anabolic steroid mesterolone, can appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 20-year-old player denies taking banned substances and posted a message to that effect on Instagram.

She said: “Given low concentration and given my negative test two weeks earlier. I have received scientific advice that the result is consistent with some form of contamination.”

Yastremska has three WTA titles over the course of her career, and reached the third round of the 2019 Australian Open.

