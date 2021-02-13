Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - 'You can't do that against Rafael Nadal' - Mats Wilander's warning for rivals

Australian Open 2021 - 'You can't do that against Rafael Nadal' - Mats Wilander's warning for rivals after his demolition of Britain's Cam Norrie. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. Watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:07, 26 views, 38 minutes ago