Yulia Putintseva not only has to contend with the issue of not being able to leave her bedroom for 14 days after a Covid-19 outbreak on her flight from Abu Dhabi, but she now has a problem with her room in Melbourne. There is a mouse in there.

"Been trying to change the room for a 2 hours already! And no one came to help due to quarantine situation," the world number 27 wrote on Twitter.

Putintseva shared the video of her furry friend on social media.

The Kazakh later replied to a concerned fan: "Waiting for two-and-a-half hours already for the help!"

The build-up for next month's Australian Open suffered a jolt on Saturday after three coronavirus infections were reported on two flights from Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi to the year's first grand slam on Saturday, forcing two weeks of hotel quarantine for 47 players and their entourages on board.

Earlier in the day Putintseva wrote: "What I don’t understand is that, why no one ever told us, if one person on board is positive the whole plane need to be isolated."

Unhappy tennis stars have taken to social media complaining about the food on offer during quarantine with Benoit Paire opting for a McDonalds instead.

Sorana Cirstea and Belinda Bencic have both vented their frustrations on Twitter at the quarantining measures imposed by the Australian Open organisers as players cannot leave their rooms even to practice.

