Tennis

Australian Open 2022 - ‘She needs to be selfish!’ – Mats Wilander tells Emma Raducanu not to care what people think

Emma Raducanu needs to be more selfish to win multiple Grand Slams, says multiple Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander. Stream the 2022 Australian Open live and on demand on discovery+. A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

00:01:48, an hour ago