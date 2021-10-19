Tennis players who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 are unlikely to be able to enter Australia to compete at the Australian Open, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has warned.

The 2021 tournament was pushed back by three weeks in February and players quarantined in a hotel for a fortnight on arrival into the country.

A 14-day hotel quarantine process for players is unlikely to be the case for the 2022 edition. Australian prime minister Scott Morrison announced last week that international travel to and from the country would resume from November 1 for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents, but emphasised “no decision to allow other visa holders” has been made.

Tennis Djokovic won't reveal vaccination status and unsure about Australian Open 14 HOURS AGO

The Australian Grand Slam is due to start in Melbourne, Victoria, on January 17 and the leader of the state in which the tournament is held, Daniel Andrews, has warned players they may struggle to obtain visas if they are not fully vaccinated.

“I don't think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country," the Victoria Premier said.

"If they did get a visa they'd probably have to quarantine for a couple of weeks.

"If I'm wrong I'm sure the federal government will let you know.

[The virus] doesn't care what your tennis ranking is, or how many Grand Slams you've won. It's completely irrelevant. You need to be vaccinated to keep yourself safe and to keep others safe.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said it was "a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry" in an interview with Serbian publication Blic.

'Medvedev was too smart for Djokovic' - Wilander and Corretja break down US Open final

Tennis How can Norrie qualify for ATP Finals? Who else is in contention? 21 HOURS AGO