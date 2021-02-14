Tennis

Australian Open - 'A Grand Slam means everything' - Novak Djokovic on why he played through injury

After beating Milos Raonic in a brave performance, Novak Djokovic said he would have pulled out if it wasn't a Grand Slam. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:04:43, 281 views, 2 hours ago