Top seed Novak Djokovic demonstrated yet again why he is such an "amazing champion" with his gutsy win over Alexander Zverev, says Eurosport's Tim Henman.

The 33-year-old was at his fiery best as he outfought Zverev and secured his place in the semi-finals with a four-set, 6-7 6-2 6-4 7-6, victory on Rod Laver Arena. It was never comfortable for Djokovic, but he brushed aside both his abdominal concerns and the German's challenge in impressive fashion.

After the Serb clinched his 80th victory at Melbourne Park, he will now have the challenge of facing unheralded Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who shocked Grigor Dimitrov, in what will be his ninth semi-final in Australia.

"I feel drained, honestly," Djokovic told Jim Courier in his on-court interview after the match, but Henman believes the world number one will actually come into the semi-finals with a real edge, and as a "daunting" prospect for his rivals to come up against.

"The psychology is on both sides of the net, and it is something to continue to look out for I think," Henman said in the Eurosport Cube.

"The other side of the coin is that other players will be thinking about it, going on court thinking about if their opponent is a little bit injured.

This emphasises why he is such an amazing champion - he hasn't played great, but he finds a way to win that match and he's through to the semi-finals with an amazing opportunity.

"His best tennis in this event could still be to come, so I think that's pretty daunting for everyone else left in the men's draw."

Wilander agreed about Djokovic's prospects for the final stages of the tournament, and also made the point that maybe he is getting a tactical benefit from his injury concerns.

"Djokovic did not show signs of injury. He is not letting go of this injury; he keeps talking about it," Wilander said in the Eurosport Cube.

"Obviously he, as an individual, doesn't care what we think, because he's trying to win tennis matches and a Grand Slam, and maybe you have to play a bit differently with quicker points maybe.

"Maybe he is holding on to the fact that he is a little bit injured because it does give him maybe the belief in how he has to play: taking risks and playing shorter points.

"Sometimes we talk about it and sometimes we don't - he chooses to talk about it."

