Novak Djokovic had to repeatedly shush the wild fans on Rod Laver Arena during the noisy final with Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open.

The top seed, who battled incredibly well to establish a commanding two-set lead, had to appeal to the fans to be quiet on numerous occasions in the second set.

Particularly at one point when he broke Medvedev's serve for the second time in succession to race into a 3-1 lead after taking the opening set, the Serb had to make his feelings clear.

With the crowd increasingly loud, Djokovic twice turned and put his finger to his lips to plead for some quiet.

If anything, it was a considerate gesture with Medvedev serving, and the Russian could not keep his composure as he was broken in two straight games to hand his opponent a clear lead.

"Djokovic has again appealed for silence," noted Eurosport commentator Frew McMillan.

"The umpire has responded and done the right thing by asking the crowd to cool it."

While the fans continued to be as raucous as ever thereafter, Djokovic did at least attempt to keep them in check by imploring for less noise around the serves.

Medvedev even had to stop serving at one point late in the third set as the noise continued.

