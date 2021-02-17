There will be major titles to come for Stefanos Tsitsipas after his incredible comeback against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, according to Eurosport's Mats Wilander and Tim Henman.

It was a quite incredible resurgence from Tsitsipas as he produced a classic fightback to win, 3-6 2-6 7-6 6-4 7-5, and deny the 2009 champion another last-four appearance at Melbourne Park.

Australian Open men ‘I fly like a little bird’ – Tsitsipas on beating Nadal in exhausting five-setter 19 MINUTES AGO

Nadal came into the match holding a 6-1 head-to-head record over the Greek, but the 22-year-old staged a stunning response to reach the last four for the second time, and Wilander and Henman were wowed by his performance.

"It did look like he was the slightly better player towards the end of that match," Wilander said in the Eurosport Cube after the match.

'This is what tells me he will win majors' - Henman and Wilander praise Tsitsipas

"It looked like Rafa got tired towards the end of the match. The confidence from Tsitsipas in the fifth set was incredible.

"The most important part of this match was the last game of the match where he made nearly every first serve, and that's impossible.

That is what tells me that this guy, Tsitsipas, is going to win majors, because he played high percentage when he needed to in the end.

'Unbelievable feeling' - Tsitsipas reacts to remarkable win over Nadal

Henman was equally impressed with how clutch Tsitsipas was when it really mattered in the final stages of the dramatic match, and is certain big titles will soon follow.

"For me, when he was down two sets to love, he was out there thinking, 'Will I have to pay for this lesson?', because Rafa was just absolutely incredible," Henman said.

"He [Tsitsipas] was getting beaten in every facet of the game. Yes, that's the beauty of five sets, that you've still got that opportunity, but you also have to have the belief.

"It was an unbelievable performance from Tsitsipas. It is such small margins and he was aggressive when he needed to be.

"He is one of these players that I feel as though he has been around for ages, but he is still only 22 years old.

To produce a performance like that against Nadal will give him huge confidence. For the future there are big titles to come.

'Monumental' - Watch the thrilling final points as Tsitsipas beat Nadal

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open 'Aggressive' Tsitsipas attacks Nadal from opening point 5 HOURS AGO