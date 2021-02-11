Tennis

Australian Open - 'F****** lucky!' - Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso in astonishing argument

Italians Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso were embroiled in a remarkable argument at the end of their third-round match. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. You can watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

