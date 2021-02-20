Tennis

Australian Open: 'Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic two best players in world at moment' - Wilander

Australian Open: 'Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic are the two best players in the world at the moment', according to Eurosport expert Mats Wilander. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne. Watch the first Grand Slam of the new season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

00:01:12, 29 views, an hour ago