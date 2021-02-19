Daniil Medvedev can be a huge threat to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final after his "close to perfection" semi-final win, according to Eurosport's Mats Wilander.

The Russian was in outrageously good form yet again as he ruthlessly disposed of Tsitsipas in straight sets to secure his 20th successive victory in style.

"It was a masterclass; he played phenomenally well," declared Barbara Schett, before asking Wilander his opinion about the Russian's inspired play.

Speaking in the Eurosport Cube, Wilander said Medvedev would be "out to cause hell for his opponent" in the final, with Djokovic aiming for his 18th Grand Slam title.

"I'm a huge fan," he began. "He is a great character, and great for our sport.

"He is so smart, Medvedev. He knew what happened to Nadal against Tsitsipas, and that you just cannot let up at all.

He played so well, close to perfection I think. It's been unbelievable from Medvedev.

"The depth of his shots, his forehand is so deep. He only hit one forehand inside the service box. It's incredible.

"How do you combat that? It's very difficult. What are you going to do? It's very unusual for any player. Also, his serve: it's a huge weapon.

"The backhand down the line from Medvedev is as good as Djokovic's and as good as anyone I've ever seen.

While Novak is more confident that he is going to win, I feel like Medvedev is going to enjoy the battle more because he is out there to just cause hell for his opponent. He likes to see Novak frustrated.

Mischa Zverev added from Melbourne about the Russian: "His placement of his shots is incredible and his positioning on the court is tremendous.

"I feel like the player who is fitter is going to win the match."

Medvedev will now face world number one Djokovic in Sunday’s showpiece after the top seed cruised past Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the first semi-final on Thursday.

Djokovic only narrowly leads the pair's head-to-head 4-3, and with the incredible form Medvedev is in, it could well end up being a very memorable final at Melbourne Park.

Medvedev piled the pressure on the reigning champion ahead of their clash, saying: "I like that I don’t have a lot of pressure because he’s never lost in the eight times he has been here in the final.

It’s him who has all the pressure to get to Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal] in the [number of] Grand Slams.

"I just hope that I’m going to get out there and show my best tennis. I can win against some big names if I play well and that’s the main part. He has more experience, but more things to lose."

