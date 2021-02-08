Tennis

Australian Open - 'What do you mean I got frustrated?' - Novak Djokovic's awkward interview moment

Novak Djokovic spoke after his first-round match against Jeremy Chardy at the Australian Open. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport.

