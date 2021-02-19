Stefanos Tsitsipas appeared to be less than happy with Daniil Medvedev in his post-match press conference after losing in their Australian Open semi-final.

The Greek struggled to cause Medvedev much harm throughout the match as the number four seed set up a final showdown against Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Tsitsipas was visibly frustrated in his post-match press conference by what unfolded on Rod Laver Arena, perhaps including the various spats between the pair on court.

"I really don't have anything to say on that,” he said when asked to explain why Medvedev was so hard to beat.

I mean, everyone saw what just happened out there. I'm the last person you should be asking this. I was just focused on my game, and he put out his show. He became Daniil Medvedev for three sets in a row.

It took Tsitsipas until 3-2 in the third set to break Medvedev for the first time, raising hopes the Greek could pull off another five sets comeback as he did in the quarter finals against Rafael Nadal.

But Tsitsipas revealed afterwards that he didn’t believe he would have the physical level required to come back from two sets down against Medvedev.

"It didn't really matter,” he said. "Up to this point, even if I would have been doing well, I don't think I would have had any energy to get back in the match. It was all in the first two sets."

Looking ahead to Sunday’s final, Tsitsipas expressed his belief that Medvedev can beat Djokovic and further loosen the Big Three’s grip on the Grand Slams after Dominic Thiem’s triumph at the US Open last year.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see Daniil win the tournament,” the Greek said. “But, you know, it's a strange scenario.

"I played Rafa here two years ago. I found his performance against me that day phenomenal. I was 100% sure he was gonna win the tournament. And I ended up being wrong.

"Who knows? I don't know. Like, Djokovic is playing well too. Look, I'm not a betting website. I don't know what to say. Might be Medvedev, would be good for him, good for tennis."

