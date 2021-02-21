Novak Djokovic again demonstrated his dominance as he stormed to his ninth Australian Open title, and Eurosport's Mats Wilander believes he's made a statement to the world in the process.

Djokovic further cemented his status as one of the greats of the game with a quite brilliant demolition of fourth seed Daniil Medvedev to secure his ninth title at the Australian Open and 18th Grand Slam title.

The world number one was utterly dominant in the final as he moved to within two Grand Slam titles of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and Wilander believes he has sent a resounding message.

"It was an unbelievable performance; Djokovic got the dream start, and then Medvedev came back somehow and you thought maybe this was going to turn into a tough match," Wilander said.

"But then Novak just played better and better and better. A little bit of a hiccup early in the second set, but he is so solid, and he wins points in so many different ways.

That’s a huge statement to them, to us, to the whole world. Novak is just so complete these days, he can hit those little drop shots, he can come to the net, he’s got choices.

"When you watch Novak play at the Australian Open, it looks as difficult to beat him here as it does to beat Rafa Nadal at Roland-Garros. The last two matches were faultless – he just didn’t make any mistakes in the semi-finals or the final.

"It shouldn’t be because it’s a faster court, it should be much more difficult, but he looks so solid, so confident, and once he gets into the lead I don’t know what you have to do," he continued.

"It’s amazing how Djokovic has claimed the Australian Open as his home Slam. Rafa has Roland-Garros as his home Slam, and Roger Federer has Wimbledon as his home. So it’s amazing how they all dominate in their own ‘living rooms’.

"But Novak, wow, that’s a tough loss for Medvedev. He clearly needs to improve the variety of his shots.

"It was disappointing for Djokovic at the US Open, but it’s starting again with Rafa winning at Roland-Garros to reach 20, and Novak is on 18 – now we start thinking Novak is most probably the favourite to win the US Open because it’s a hard court. Wimbledon? Maybe he’s the favourite. At the end of this year, who knows who’s going to be in the lead."

