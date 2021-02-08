Tennis

Australian Open - 'Wow! Fantastic!' - Jannik Sinner somehow survives onslaught to win amazing point

Jannik Sinner against Denis Shapovalov was one of the picks of the first round in Melbourne, and it didn't disappoint. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. The opening Grand Slam of the season in Melbourne runs from February 8 until February 21.

00:00:53, 462 views, 2 hours ago