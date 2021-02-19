Daniil Medvedev says Novak Djokovic will have more to lose in Sunday’s Australian Open final after disposing of Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the semi-finals.

The Russian was controlled in his performance against the number five seed, securing a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory to set up a showdown with the world number one and eight-time Australian Open champion.

Medvedev will enter Sunday’s final on the back of 20 straight wins dating back to November, but the 25-year-old insists the pressure will be on his opponent on the other side of the net.

“I like that I don’t have a lot of pressure because he’s never lost in the eight times he has been here in the final,” Medvedev explained in his on-court interview after the match, referencing Djokovic.

“It’s him who has all the pressure to get to Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal] in the [number of] Grand Slams. I just hope that I’m going to get out there and show my best tennis.

“I can win against some big names if I play well and that’s the main part. He has more experience, but more things to lose.”

The Rod Laver Arena crowd were vocally behind Tsitsipas throughout the semi-final with Medvedev more than willing to play his part as pantomime villain.

This backing helped Tsitsipas to break back against the Medvedev serve at 3-2 in the third set and the Russian admitted the prospect of another comeback from the Greek after his five set victory over Rafael Nadal “scared” him.

“They were for him more than me, that’s for sure,” Medvedev said of the crowd in the Eurosport Cube. “There are more Greeks here than Russians.

“It’s normal that the crowd feels these moments and I got a little bit tight. They started to shout on my second serve. Someone was screaming ‘miss it’ behind me and it’s not easy to play these shots when someone is screaming.

“They got into my head a little bit. But my first goal is always to win a match and then afterwards we can talk about the crowd, about the opponent, net, balls, anything.”

