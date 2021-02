Tennis

Australian Open: ‘I heard you had a flip-flop dilemma’ – Iga Swiatek crashes Naomi Osaka interview

Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka exchanged pleasantries about flip flops after the former accidently crashed the latter's press conference at the Australian Open.

