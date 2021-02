Tennis

Australian Open - 'I'm going to p*** my pants!' - Denis Shapovalov blows top over bathroom break

Canada's Denis Shapovalov was refused when he tried to go for a bathroom break in his Australian Open match against Jannik Sinner - and he wasn't happy. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:18, 21 views, an hour ago