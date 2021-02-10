Nick Kyrgios has called his 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6 6-4 win against Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Australian Open one of the “craziest matches” of his career.

The world number 47 - who fended off two match points against the 29th seed - said to Jim Courier post-match that he was unsure how he emerged victorious.

“Honestly, I don't know how I did that,” began Kyrgios.

I don't even know what to say. I'm lost for words, honestly, that is one of the craziest matches I've ever played. I was in a dark place, just thinking of all the s*** I was gonna cop if I lost that match.

Kyrgios had struggled with his emotions during the match, clashing with the umpire and the indulging in a bit of racket-hurling as the crowd on John Cain Arena laughed.

'Reset the machine!' - Kyrgios gets into row with umpire

Up next for the Australian, a third-round encounter with Dominic Thiem, but Kyrgios says he is not thinking that far ahead.

Dominic is a heck of a player and in the final last year took a set against Novak [Djokovic], but, you know, I'm not even thinking about that as I have the doubles tomorrow.

Kyrgios teams up with close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis to face Harris Lloyd and Knowle Julian on Thursday.

