World number one Ash Barty suffered a shock defeat to Karolina Muchova at the 2021 Australian Open, and Eurosport's Jo Durie could not believe what she saw.

The Czech 25th seed Muchova recovered from dizziness to knock out the home favourite in three sets, 1-6 6-3 6-2, in what was a remarkable turnaround on Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open 'Incredible, I'm stunned' - Reaction to shock Barty defeat to Muchova 42 MINUTES AGO

Neither player had dropped a set going into the contest and Barty looked to be cruising before Muchova took an extended medical timeout early in the second set and returned rejuvenated to stun the top seed.

The 24-year-old Queenslander wrapped up the opening set in just 24 minutes and looked very much on course to continue her pursuit of a maiden Australian Open crown.

But as Muchova roared back, Barty wilted in stark contrast and Durie, a quarter-finalist in Melbourne back in 1983, could not believe the sudden flipping of fortunes or the result.

"I'm a bit stunned, to tell you the truth!" Durie said on commentary for Eurosport after the match.

"I mean, how the match started with one-way traffic, and then it completely turned around.

Well played Karolina! My goodness. Incredible.

'Incredible, I'm stunned' - Reaction to shock Barty defeat to Muchova

"What a struggle in the end for Ash Barty. She couldn't make anything happen and went completely in herself.

"She is getting off pretty quickly from the court. I think she will be very disappointed that she didn't handle it better.

"But these matches, you just have to [handle it better]. Whatever is thrown at you. Especially at a Grand Slam.

"In the end, it was going out so tamely for her. She has got a big forehand, but she just couldn't string anything together."

Durie's co-commentator Chris Bradnam added: "That could scar her for her future campaigns here. This will really hurt."

It will be a first Grand Slam semi-final for Muchova, despite Barty winning 8 of the first 11 games. She will need to find the level she did after the medical timeout from the outset in the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old will now take on Jennifer Brady after the American downed compatriot Jessica Pegula in three sets, 4-6 6-2 6-1 to reach the last four.

- - -

A head-turning offer for head-turning tennis. One-month premium subscription for just 99p on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

Australian Open Muchova roars back from medical timeout to stun Barty 5 HOURS AGO