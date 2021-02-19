Jennifer Brady is very capable of staging a big upset in the women's final at the Australian Open, but Mats Wilander says it is all down to Naomi Osaka's play.

Osaka, the 2019 champion at Melbourne Park, ended Serena Williams's pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam singles title in the semi-finals and is now the overwhelming favourite to be crowned again.

Meanwhile, the unheralded Brady overcame Karolina Muchova in her incredibly tense semi-final, and will be looking to produce a shock result on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Wilander said it will all come down to how Osaka, hailed by fellow Eurosport expert Justine Henin as the 'new boss of women's tennis,' plays on the day when eyeing her fourth Grand Slam title.

"No, Osaka won't underestimate Brady," Wilander said in the Eurosport Cube.

It's all down to Naomi Osaka in a way though. If she plays really well - hits the ball cleanly and serves well - I don't know if there's anything anyone can do against her.

"But if there is someone who can beat her, Jennifer Brady has a bit of a different game. She's got that big forehand with a lot of top spin that could push Osaka back.

"She also has a very good serve, Brady. She's got a good kick on the second serve, so I think she has to move Osaka off the ball with spins.

"The only weakness I see in Brady is when they are going toe-to-toe with the backhand cross-courts. Osaka is so good in that pattern.

"Osaka is clearly the favourite, but in terms of the level of tennis, this will be high, high quality."

Another Eurosport expert, Tim Henman, also declared that Osaka was the "best player in the world right now" ahead of the final. Brady will have it all to do.

