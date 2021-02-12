Nick Kyrgios sent the home fans into delirium with an incredible underarm ace to win the second set of his match against Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open.

The mercurial Australian delighted the Melbourne fans from the outset with a stunning array of trick shots and underarm serves, with the 2020 US Open champion left totally stunned.

Eurosport expert Jo Durie noted on commentary that Thiem was left "completely lost" by Kyrgios's wild but inspired play after two sets of magic.

The unseeded Australian left the crowd in raptures as he not only won the second set in style, but with an underarm ace.

Chris Bradnam, on commentary for Eurosport, declared, "It's happened!", when Thiem was unable to respond to the underarm serve that left him rooted to the spot.

"The underarm ace secures the set! Thiem has got a mountain to climb," roared Bradnam.

It had to happen one day, it's happened today!

It was not the first time the 24-year-old had outfoxed the shell-shocked Thiem in comprehensive fashion in the match, and he beat him with another underarm serve earlier in the set, to the disbelief of his opponent and the fans.

To Thiem's credit, he responded to a cheeky fake from Kyrgios to attempt yet another underarm serve the very next point in the perfect fashion as he blasted an emphatic winner.

Kyrgios took the opening set in similarly inspired fashion as he closed it out to huge roars from the fired up crowd on John Cain Arena.

