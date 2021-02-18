Seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams came up short against Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals, but Mats Wilander says the American is still far from done.

For the 39-year-old, the wait for her elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title to equal Australian Margaret Court's record goes on, and she struggled in her post-match press conference.

Williams broke down in tears before ending her press conference after Osaka won through to her second final at Melbourne Park with an emphatic 6-3 6-4 victory.

On court, Williams was given a standing ovation as she departed the scene. She put her hand on her heart, smiled and waved to the returning fans on Rod Laver Arena.

When asked if that was intended to be a final farewell to Melbourne Park, where she holds a record seven titles in the Open era, the 39-year-old was not ready to say.

I don't know, if I ever say farewell I wouldn't tell anyone.

But speaking in the Eurosport Cube, Wilander made it clear that he does not believe Williams is yet at the end of the road in her illustrious career.

"I think we see those tears because I think she was disappointed in the way she played," Wilander said.

No [it’s not the end for Serena].

"I think she had really high hopes, she had a really good start. If she got to 3-0, it could have been 4-0, then 5-0.

"She was a bit unlucky and I think she has taken a step in the right direction.

"For her this is a bigger loss, because she is moving better, she is playing better and she is still not really close to Osaka.

"I feel that’s where the emotions start – she's probably thinking, what do I need to do now?"

Osaka will face Jennifer Brady in the final as she bids to win her second Australian Open title - having won it in 2019 - and her fourth Grand Slam.

