The pressure got to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open against Novak Djokovic, according to Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach, Toni.

The 33-year-old defended his title yet again with an immense display of serving and counter-punching from the baseline as Medvedev's run of 20 successive wins came to an abrupt end.

It was another remarkable triumph for Djokovic, who has now won a staggering 18 Grand Slam titles and is within just two of the tallies racked up by Roger Federer and world number two Nadal.

After the final at Melbourne Park, Medvedev hailed Djokovic as being one of the "cyborgs of tennis", along with his two great rivals, and Toni Nadal believes he simply could not handle the occasion.

"I am certain Daniil came out on Rod Laver Arena with all the information about Novak well analysed, but he was not able to retain his poise and overcome the frustration of not winning the first set or to keep up the fight during those difficult moments," he wrote in El Pais.

It surprises me that, sometimes, athletes at this level have that little capacity to face difficulty.

"A day before the final he stated that there was more pressure on Djokovic, who couldn’t miss an opportunity to win titles if he wants to match Roger and Rafael.

"But the outcome of the match showed that the pressure was much greater for him.

"The difference between scoring a first Grand Slam or missing a new opportunity has an overwhelming weight, no matter how young you are," he added.

"He was not able to fight each ball as if it were the last of the game."

It was the second Grand Slam final Medvedev has come up just short in, after his defeat to Nadal at the US Open in 2019, but the Russian still performed impressively in Melbourne.

