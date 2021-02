Tennis

Australian Open: ‘It was definitely out!’ – Fran Jones fumes after controversial line-call error

Great Britain's Francesca Jones suffered from a very curious automated line call in her first-round defeat to Shelby Rogers. She commented in her press conference after the match that she thought the system needed to be looked at. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk.

