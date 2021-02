Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Journalist asks Matteo Berrettini to 'talk through' a match he didn't play

Injury forced Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini to withdraw from the 2021 Australian Open before his fourth round match with Stefanos Tsitsipas. But one unfortunate journalist was convinced that he had played and asked him about his match…

