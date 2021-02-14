Eurosport's Mats Wilander has called for the 'Melbourne' sign to be moved at the Australian Open after Novak Djokovic's nightmare injury.

Djokovic appeared to slip through the line when he sustained what Wilander referred to as a "really bad" injury which could be "really bad" for his career.

He has urged tournament organisers to move the sign and can't believe that the top seed has not kicked up a fuss about it after sustaining the setback in beating Taylor Fritz in the third round.

"Move the sign, seriously!" Wilander said in the Eurosport Cube.

"I mean, that Melbourne sign, it's [painted like] a normal line on a tennis court, and they are slippery, which is why we always wipe the lines down if it rains.

"You're sweating, and Djokovic clearly slips through that paint part, so move it!

It's crazy that he [Djokovic] doesn't even bring that up. This is really bad, and this could be really bad for his career.

"That painted Melbourne sign should not be that close to the baseline."

Henman added: "He was talking about it being an abdominal tear. Well, if it's an abdominal tear it's almost impossible to carry on.

"Fingers crossed he is going to be able to go out there and be okay, because he has a great record."

Djokovic takes on 14th seed Milos Raonic in the fourth round on Sunday hoping to shake off the injury, but under a cloud having suffered the fitness setback at a crucial stage in the tournament.

