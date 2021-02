Tennis

Australian Open - 'Move the sign!' - Mats Wilander urges change after 'bad' Novak Djokovic injury

World number one Novak Djokovic sustained a nasty injury in his third-round match at the 2021 Australian Open, and Eurosport's Mats Wilander believes that it was caused by the slippery 'Melbourne' sign at the back of the court. Wilander has urged tournament organisers to move the sign after Djokovic's injury.

